Four men from Wrexham have been charged over a series of break-ins in the Black Country.

A 27-year-old man has been charged with conspiracy to burgle and receiving stolen goods. He is due to appear before Walsall magistrates later.

Two 21-year-old men and a 25-year-old man have also been charged with conspiracy to burgle.

They appeared before Walsall magistrates on 24 October and were remanded in custody.

The charges follow a series of 29 burglaries which took place in nine days across the West Midlands.

The 27-year-old is also charged with driving whilst disqualified and driving with no insurance.

Det Insp Jim Mahon, from West Midlands Police CID, described the charges as a "major step forward" but advised people to remain vigilant and "not to open their doors if they are unsure who is visiting".

