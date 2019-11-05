Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Police have released images of Robert Parton who fled while receiving treatment at Heartlands Hospital in Bordesley Green

Police are searching for a "dangerous" prisoner who absconded from hospital after threatening medical staff.

Robert Parton, a convicted armed robber fled Heartlands Hospital, Birmingham, at about 23:20 GMT on Monday after making "physical threats" to staff.

Police said Parton, 30, had been under guard but was last seen "getting into a car heading towards Bordesley Green".

Det Sgt Tom Lyons, of West Midlands Police, urged people not to approach him but report sightings immediately.

Parton was described as white, 6ft 3in (1.91m) tall, of large build, and bald. He has links across Birmingham, the force added.

Mr Lyons said: "I would appeal directly to Parton to hand himself in directly and urge the public to not approach him - as he is considered dangerous - but to call 999 straight away with any information or sightings."

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Robert Parton has links across the city, police said

