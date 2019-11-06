Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Martyn Turley will be sentenced in December

A man has admitted stabbing a pub-goer to death midway through his murder trial.

Stuart Roe, 34, was killed in Springfield Drive, Halesowen, in the early hours of 30 December.

At Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday, Martyn Turley, 58, of no fixed abode, changed his plea to guilty of murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

West Midlands Police said the motive for the murder "has never been revealed".

Police said both men had been out drinking in Rowley Regis with separate groups of people and were not previously known to each other.

The pair headed home from their respective nights out at around the same time, but took separate routes before coming face to face for the first time on Olive Hill Road at about 01:20 GMT.

Less than 15 minutes later Mr Roe was stabbed to death.

Turley pleaded guilty on day three of his murder trial and will be sentenced on 17 December.

In a statement, Mr Roe's family said: "Stuart will always be missed, and although nothing will ever bring him back we're pleased that we've finally got justice for what happened to him."

Det Insp Caroline Corfield said it was a "shocking and appalling crime", with Turley showing "no remorse."

"No motive can ever justify the senseless murder of a young man," she added.

