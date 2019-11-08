Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Police want to speak to Amos Price after a cat was mauled to death

A man suspected of encouraging his dog to maul and kill a cat in its owner's garden has been identified by police.

Amos Price, 30, has been linked to the death of eight-year-old Cleo, who was attacked in Walsall, West Midlands, on 23 October.

CCTV shows a man open a garden gate before releasing his dog, which savaged the cat outside her home in Woodlands Crescent, Pelsall.

Officers have appealed for information about Price's whereabouts.

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Gary Truefitt said it was "awful" to think of his pet being killed by the dog

Cleo's owner, Gary Truefitt, became suspicious when the eight-year-old cat did not come back inside, prompting him to check his cameras.

"Cleo will be very much missed, she was a daft cat in lots of ways and would lie along the driveway even when there were cars about but she was a companion to me," he said.

Chief Supt Andy Parsons, from West Midlands Police, described the attack as "a horrifying act of cruelty which has left us utterly disgusted".

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The man was seen releasing his dog to carry out the fatal attack before running away

