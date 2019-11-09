Six more elderly homeowners have been targeted by burglars in the Black Country.

The attacks in Dudley, Wolverhampton and Stourbridge on Friday come just weeks after West Midlands Police appealed for help after 29 burglaries in nine days.

One of the victims, aged 69 to 89, was left bruised after being pushed over.

Insp Rod Rose said the crimes were "devastating for the victims and abhorrent to us".

It is not clear if the raids are linked, the force said.

The latest burglaries:

Three masked men targeted an 88-year-old man in Lower Gornal but fled empty handed

An 80-year-old man was left bruised after being pushed into a chair as a three-strong gang burst into his home in Portobello, Wolverhampton. They stole money and fled in a small, dark car

Three men claiming to be gas officials stole jewellery from a woman, 86, before escaping in a small grey car in Fordhouses, Wolverhampton

An 83-year-old woman trying to call relatives for help had her phone snatched from her by two men claiming to be from the water board at her Bilston home

In Kingswinford and Stourbridge, burglars forced the doors of an 89-year-old woman and a man, 69, before fleeing both scenes in a vehicle

Police said officers had seized CCTV from some of the scenes and were carrying out forensic investigations at the raided homes.

Four men from Wrexham were recently charged over a series of break-ins in the Black Country.