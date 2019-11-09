Image copyright Google Image caption The seriously injured man and woman were discovered at a property in Oxford Road, Moseley

A man and a woman have been found dead at a house in the West Midlands.

Emergency services were called to a property in Oxford Road, Moseley, just before 17:30 GMT.

The man and woman, who were known to each other, both had serious injuries and were confirmed dead at the scene, West Midlands Police said.

Detectives are currently trying to establish how the pair came to be injured but do not suspect anyone else was involved, the force added.

A cordon has been put in place at the property for forensic examinations and officers are speaking to neighbours.