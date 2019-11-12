Image caption Celebrations have been taking place at Guru Nanak Gurdwara in Wolverhampton

Sikhs around the world are joining together to celebrate 550 years since the birth of Guru Nanak - the religion's first guru and founder.

In Wolverhampton, home to one of the UK's largest Sikh populations, the BBC joined worshippers at the Guru Nanak Gurdwara just outside the city centre, for celebrations.

It started early - while most were still in bed, when food for worshippers and visitors was prepared en masse.

The celebration marks Guru Nanak's birthday, chosen on the day of the full moon in Kartika - the month in the Hindu calendar that typically corresponds with October and November.

Image caption Gurdeep Singh Aulabh said the 550th birthday was a key milestone

Gurdwara committee member Gurdeep Singh Aulabh said: "550 years is a key milestone - I don't think I'll see 600 years.

"Part of our faith is when parents teach their children to go to the Gurdwara. It is somewhere they can learn Punjabi so they can understand the holy book.

"They also learn to work together, to be a team member. It is a message of love."

Vand Chhakana - sharing with others - is one of Sikhism's guiding principles; and the Guru Nanak Gurdwara was preparing Langar, the giving of free food, for the thousands of expected guests.

Image caption Nirmal Singh Bais was among the Langar volunteers

Nirmal Singh Bais had been making food since 03:30.

He said working in the kitchen made him feel "fresh and happy".

Mr Bais arrived in Wolverhampton on Boxing Day 1964 and joined the Gurdwara the following year, coming to volunteer every day - sometimes allowing himself a lie-in until 04:00 at weekends.

The former British Steel and Goodyear Tyre employee said Wolverhampton had undergone "lots of change" since he first arrived.

Image caption Women making chapattis, with 15 25kg bags of flour, each enough to make 6,000 of the flatbreads

He said he was clean-shaven for 10 years after arriving, because of people's reactions. The Sikh principle of Kesh prevents the removal of body hair, because it is considered sacred.

Mr Bais added it was much better to be a Sikh in the city today and he would "never leave".

Younger members of the congregation also came to help.

Image caption Harman and Karim Sandhu said it was a big occasion

Karim Sandhu and his brother, Harman, had come in for prayer and Langar before heading to university and school.

Karim, who is studying biomedical science at Birmingham City University, said: "It is a big occasion and should be celebrated.

"Being a British Sikh gives us a unique identity."

He said tried to bring Sikh principles into daily life by working hard towards his dream of being a doctor, and always being generous if he saw friends in need of help.

Image caption Brothers Dylan, 11, and Aryan, six, helped with the washing up and prayed before school

Sikhism is one of the world's youngest religions. Its founder, Guru Nanak, born in 1469, was a wandering teacher from Talwandi, near Lahore, in what is now northern Pakistan.

The religion spread around the world, with an estimated 30 million Sikhs worldwide.

Many settled in Wolverhampton where latest figures estimate they make up nearly 10% of the city's population - almost 23,000 people.

Image caption Sonam Aujla was born and raised in Wolverhampton

Sonam Aujla has been coming to Guru Nanak Gurdwara since she was a child.

"It is really nice to see everyone getting together," she said.

Ms Aujla said she had stopped coming to the Gurdwara for some time due to other things in her life, such as work.

But she made it her New Year's Resolution to come at least once a week.

"Recently I've been trying to make [the Sikh principles] part of my life and I've seen a change - I'm much more relaxed," she said.

Image caption Manpreet Bhara said her children loved learning about Sikhism

Manpreet Bhara added: "It feels so pure and so relaxing; it is the first thing I have done today. I've started with a blessing.

"It means a lot to me, it is a special day and it means a lot to my children, too. They love being Sikh and learning about Sikhism."

Image caption Almost 23,000 Sikhs live in Wolverhampton

Celebrations are taking place across the world. However, it is particularly special for pilgrims to The Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, an important Sikh shrine in Pakistan, where Guru Nanak spent his final years.

You may also be interested in:

The Kartarpur corridor was opened up by the Pakistani government, enabling Indian pilgrims to walk to the shrine through its territory, hailed as a significant development for relationships between the two countries.

Image caption Gurdwaras all over the country are taking part in the celebrations, including in Leamington Spa

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.