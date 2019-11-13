Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Previously, the cat's owner released CCTV footage of the attack

A man has been arrested over a dog's fatal mauling of a cat.

The 30-year-old was arrested from an address in Walsall on Tuesday for questioning about the attack in Pelsall, on 23 October.

He has been detained on suspicion of cruelty to animals and remains in police custody.

West Midlands Police said what happened was a "horrifying act of cruelty" while the cat's owner said he was "very upset" and "shocked" by what he saw.

Ch Supt Andy Parsons called it a "horrifying act of cruelty on an innocent animal."

Anyone with further information over what happened is asked to get in touch with police.

