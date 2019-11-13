Image copyright Family handout Image caption Keelan Wilson was stabbed to death on 29 May 2018

Three men have appeared in court charged with murdering a 15-year-old boy.

Keelan Wilson was stabbed in Merry Hill, Wolverhampton in May last year following reports of a fight.

Tyrique King, Zenay Pennant-Phillips and Nehemie Tampwo, all 18, were remanded in custody by magistrates in Walsall.

Nine teenagers arrested in connection with the death have been released under investigation, police said.

King, of Chelwood Gardens in Wolverhampton, Pennant-Phillips of Gadsby Avenue in Wednesfield and Tampwo of Fern Grove in Bletchley, Milton Keynes, will appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.