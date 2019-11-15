Image copyright Acorns Image caption Acorns fundraisers have reached £450,000 of their £2m target

A cash-strapped children's hospice has said its future looks more hopeful after a £450,000 fundraising boost.

Acorns in Walsall said board members were happy a £2m target to keep it open beyond March 2020 was now achievable.

A decision to close it was put on hold in July and the appeal launched following pledges of additional NHS support from 2023/24 onwards.

"The community is responding in an amazing way," Acorns chief executive Toby Porter said.

"We are obviously hopeful, but we cannot and will not rest for one moment before we reach our £2m goal," he added.

Celebrities including Jasper Carrot, Dame Julie Walters and Noddy Holder in addition to the local community have supported the Save Acorns Black Country Hospice Appeal, helping them to reach a quarter of the target needed in four months.

The charity said that while there was still "a long way to go", the hospice was now in a position to book stays for families beyond March 2020.

About 200 children with life-limiting conditions were cared for at the centre in 2018.

Acorns also operates hospices in Birmingham and Worcester.

