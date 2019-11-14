Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Remal Hunt died at the roadside after being shot in the chest with a single bullet

A man who fled the UK for Dubai after shooting another man in the chest has been jailed.

Keanu Bedward, 25, was seen holding a gun in his right hand as he drove his Volkswagen Golf close to Remal Hunt, a passenger in another car.

He shouted "Come on, let's do it, let's have it", to Mr Hunt, 28, before shooting him in Birmingham on 18 April.

Bedward who denied murder was jailed for life to serve a minimum of 30 years, at Birmingham Crown Court.

Messages in Mr Hunt's mobile phone which police found at the scene indicated the pair were involved in a dispute, possibly gang-related, and Bedward had made threats to kill him.

Mr Hunt and a friend were driving in a VW Golf in Erdington when they were followed by Bedward from the High Street on to Spring Lane.

Witnesses said Mr Hunt was shot after getting out of the car as Bedward's car sped off.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Keanu Bedward fled to Dubai for 10 days after the killing

He was treated by paramedics but confirmed dead at the scene.

Bedward stashed the revolver in a Nike bag filled with stones next a reservoir before fleeing to Dubai the same day of the killing.

Prosecutor Michel Burrows told jurors the bag was found by firefighters during a training exercise on 26 April.

Forensic examination of the gun handle found a DNA link to Bedward and its unused rounds matched the bullet which killed Mr Hunt.

Two cigarette butts also found in the bag, which did not match Bedward's DNA, had been planted to mislead investigators, Mr Burrows said.

He spent 10 days in Dubai before returning to Manchester Airport via Morocco where he was arrested, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

