Image copyright Google Image caption Officers were called to the scene at the junction of Beech Road and Sycamore Road at 20:00 GMT on Monday

A 17-year-old boy has been charged over the stabbing of a 15-year-old boy in Erdington, Birmingham.

The victim was found with serious stab injuries at the junction of Beech Road and Sycamore Road on Monday evening after police were called.

He remains in hospital in a stable condition, West Midlands Police said.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named, has been charged with robbery, possession of an offensive weapon and grievous bodily harm with intent.

He is due to appear before Birmingham magistrates later.

Two 15-year-old boys, who were previously arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, have been released on police bail while inquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

