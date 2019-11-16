Image copyright WWFC Foundation Image caption The football club's foundation said it hoped to raise money and awareness about homelessness, especially as the weather turns colder

About 200 people have spent the night on terraces at Wolverhampton's Molineux stadium to help homeless people.

Ex-Wolves footballers Carl Ikeme, Karl Henry and Matt Murray were among stars at the "Molineux Sleepout" event, which raised more than its £30,000 target.

Tom Hayden, of Good Shepherd Ministry, told crowds the money would go towards its new centre and "help some of the most vulnerable people in the city".

Wolverhampton Wanderers FC Foundation said it aimed to raise awareness.

It had organised Friday night's event, which lasted from 1900 GMT until 0700 GMT on Saturday, with the ministry, which has helped thousands of people in the city.

Mr Hayden said the number of rough sleepers was "coming down gradually" in the city but the ministry wanted "to take some really positive action to remove homelessness from the streets in Wolverhampton".

