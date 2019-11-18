Image copyright Jeff Davies Image caption Colin North, of Banbury, was involved in motorsport events for at least 20 years

A motorsport sponsor died when he was hit by a recovery vehicle at a stock car racing event.

Colin North, 60, who worked for hardware firm Teng Tools, was reportedly hit by a tractor at Birmingham Wheels Raceway on Saturday.

He suffered "critical injuries" and was pronounced dead at the scene, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

British Speedway GB said Mr North was a "loyal sponsor and friend" with a "non-stop enthusiasm" for motorsport.

"Through him many riders, clubs and major events felt the benefit of support from Teng Tools," it said.

Friends said Mr North, of Banbury, had been at the British Speedway end-of-season awards in Coventry the night before his death.

Save Coventry Speedway said Mr North first became involved in events at the Brandon Stadium 20 years ago and his death was a "huge shock".

A statement added his death marked a "tragic loss to all the sports he was involved in, but most of all to his family and friends".

Paramedics said they were called to reports of a crash involving a person and a tractor at the site in Landor Street, Bordesley Green, at 18:05 GMT.

West Midlands Police said it was assisting Birmingham City Council with its health and safety investigation .

