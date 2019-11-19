Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Officers found Mazammal Mahmood Butt with serious injuries

A man and a woman have been charged with the murder of a man fatally stabbed in Birmingham.

Police found Mazammal Mahmood Butt, 27, with serious injuries on Lozells Street, Lozells, on Sunday afternoon.

He was confirmed dead before arriving at hospital.

Mobeen Shahzad, 27, of Osborne Grove, Lozells, and Sheridan Fitzsimmons, 28, of Conybere Street, Highgate, Birmingham, were due before Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Butt died from a single stab wound.

