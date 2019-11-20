Image caption Emergency services were called to The Moon Under Water in Wolverhampton city centre

Six people have been treated for breathing difficulties, after gas was released from a cylinder in the basement at a pub.

Emergency services were called to The Moon Under Water, a Wetherspoon pub in Lichfield Street, Wolverhampton, just after 20:30 GMT on Tuesday.

Fire crews said there had been "a strong chemical smell" which was "effectively" dealt with.

No-one was seriously hurt, the fire service said.

Gas was released in a stairwell from the ground floor to the basement that leads to toilets, it stated.

