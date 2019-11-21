Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Borisovskis, Lemezonas and Medeckis beat Sandris Abimeicevs and put his body in a sleeping bag

Three people murdered a homeless man by beating him to death then dumped his body in the street.

Sandris Abimeicevs had been staying at Olegas Borisovskis's flat before he was attacked.

His body was found in a sleeping bag on Walford Road on 6 November 2018 and he had suffered more than 50 injuries, including brain damage and broken ribs.

Borisovskis, 60, Saulius Lemezonas, 45, and Vytautas Medeckis, 30, were convicted at Birmingham Crown Court.

Russian national Borisovskis rented the Walford Road flat where 55-year-old Latvian Mr Abimeicevs was savagely attacked, the court heard.

He had allowed the victim to stay, along with Lithuanian nationals Lemezonas, of Newcombe Rd in Handsworth and Medeckis, of no fixed abode.

Image caption Mr Abimeicevs was found unresponsive by medics outside the flat on Walford Road

The court heard the men had been drinking for more than two days before a neighbour saw the three defendants drag something down the stairs at about 19:00 GMT and dump it in the street.

The neighbour filmed what they were doing on his phone before calling emergency services, who found the victim unresponsive.

Jurors were told CCTV cameras subsequently captured two of the men going to a local shop to buy more alcohol.

Pathologists told the court the victim's numerous injuries could have been caused by beatings up to 12 hours before his death.

Police found two videos on Medickis' phone of the injured man groaning as he was taunted and hit with a shoe and a chair leg.

"This was a brutal attack on a man outnumbered... He would have known extreme pain before his death," said Det Insp Michelle Allen, from West Midlands Police.

"My thoughts remain with Sandris' family, I hope that this verdict brings them a sense of justice."

The defendants will be sentenced at the same court on Friday.

