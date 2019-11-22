Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight is asking people to 'give what you can'

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has urged people to get behind a fundraising campaign for a cash-strapped children's hospice.

Acorns hopes its £2m target will ensure its base in Walsall remains open beyond March 2020, and will continue to help hundreds of families.

About £450,000 has been raised so far, and Knight has donated suits from his Peaky Blinders tailoring firm.

He urged people to "give what you can", adding it was "a worthwhile cause".

"And if you do, it's by order of the Peaky Blinders," he said.

"Lots of money has come in already. We just need a little bit more. We're nearly up to half a million."

He donated suits from the Garrison Tailors', which were worn by Birmingham City footballers at the launch the club's kit for the current Championship season.

They will be auctioned from now until 28 November to raise money for the appeal.

Image copyright Birmingham City Image caption Birmingham City players wore the suit to launch their new kit

Image copyright Acorns Image caption Acorns fundraisers have reached £450,000 of their £2m target

A decision to close the hospice was put on hold in July when the £2m fundraising appeal was launched following pledges of additional NHS support from 2023/24 onwards.

Acorns chief executive, Toby Porter, said: "If anyone had said to me at the start of the appeal we would be on course to raising half a million pound in just four months, I would have been amazed.

"This is a wonderful, generous community and we are deeply grateful to everyone who has helped us reach this milestone.

"On behalf of all of us at Acorns, a huge thank you to everyone who has backed this appeal so far and to Steven for his expression of support, which I hope will help galvanise even more people to get behind our appeal."

