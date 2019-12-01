Image copyright John Sutton Image caption It happened at Birmingham New Street Station which is connected to the Grand Central shopping complex in the city

A man is being treated for burns after coming into contact with overhead cables at Birmingham's New Street railway station.

It happened at about 08:00 GMT following reports of a man being seriously injured. One onlooker said he was "on fire".

Delays in the area are expected until 11:00, National Rail said.

The man has been taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition. It is not believed to be suspicious.

A BTP spokesman said: "Paramedics and police quickly arrived on scene, and a man was treated for burn injuries. At this early stage it is believed he came into contact with the overhead power lines.

"He has been taken to hospital where his condition is described as life threatening.

"The circumstances of the man receiving his injuries are at this time, not believed to be suspicious. "

National Rail said on its website: "Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident at Birmingham New Street. Consequently, there are a reduced number of platforms at the station, and this means that that trains may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

"We anticipate that disruption will continue until 11:00."

Davey boy said on Twitter he had seen a man on fire.

Another user, Hannah, said six ambulances, as well as police, the fire service and air ambulance were at the scene.