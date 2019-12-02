Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Police suspect Tyrall Blake was involved in the killing of Jack Donoghue

A man is being hunted by police over the fatal stabbing of a 21-year-old outside a nightclub.

Tyrall Blake, 21, is being sought over the killing of Jack Donoghue, who died following the attack near Popworld in Solihull on Saturday.

West Midlands Police has arrested three men, aged 20, 21 and 23, on suspicion of his murder and a fourth, aged 39, on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The force said it was "vitally important" officers spoke to Mr Blake.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Jack Donoghue was found injured in Poplar Road, Solihull, on Saturday and later died in hospital

Mr Donoghue died in hospital after he was found by emergency services on Poplar Road at about 03:00 GMT on Saturday.

He was remembered by his family as "fun-loving" with a "massive heart".

"His laughter and smile filled every room. He had a massive heart and he loved and cared for his family and friends. He would do anything for anyone," they said.

The four men were arrested on Sunday.

The 20 and 23-year-olds were also arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and the 21-year-old on suspicion of robbery and violent disorder.

Image caption Police previously said the men involved in the Popworld attack were not known to Mr Donoghue

"These arrests are a significant development in our investigation, but I'm now asking for the public's help in tracing Blake, who we believe was involved in Jack's murder," Det Insp Jim Mahon said.

"Anyone who may be shielding him through a sense of misguided loyalty, should be aware that they are committing an offence and will be prosecuted."

Police advised members of the public not to approach Mr Blake and to dial 999.

