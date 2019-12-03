Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Jack Donoghue was a "fun-loving, doting son", his family said

Two men have been charged with murdering a 21-year-old man who was fatally stabbed outside a nightclub.

Jack Donoghue died in hospital after being stabbed near Popworld in Solihull in the early hours of Saturday.

Connor Moore, 20, of Western Road, Lichfield, and Regan Watters, 21, of Kitts Green Road, Stechford, Birmingham, are charged with murder and violent disorder, police said.

They are due before Birmingham Magistrates' Court.

Mr Watters has also been charged with assault with intent to rob, West Midlands Police added.

A 39-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released pending further investigation and another man, aged 23, arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail.

Officers are still trying to trace Tyrall Blake, 21 , in connection with Mr Donoghue's death.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said they were still trying to trace 21-year-old Tyrall Blake

