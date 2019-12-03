Image copyright Family handout Image caption Jack Donoghue was a "fun-loving, doting son", his family said

Detectives investigating the murder of a 21-year-old man while on a night out have arrested a fifth man.

Jack Donoghue died in hospital after being stabbed near Popworld, Solihull, in the early hours of Saturday.

Connor Moore, from Lichfield, and Regan Watters, from Birmingham, are charged with murder and violent disorder.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday evening and remains in custody. Two other men, aged 39 and 23, have been released by police.

The 39-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and released pending further investigation. The 23-year-old was held on suspicion of murder and released on bail.

Mr Moore, 20, of Western Road, and Mr Watters, 21, of Kitts Green Road, in Stechford, who is also charged with assault with intent to rob, were due before Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Image caption Mr Donoghue was stabbed near the Popworld nightclub

