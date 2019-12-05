Image copyright Family handout Image caption Jack Donoghue was a "fun-loving, doting son", his family said

Two further men have been charged with murdering a 21-year-old who was stabbed near a nightclub.

A total of four men have now been charged with murdering Jack Donoghue, who died in hospital after the attack near Popworld in Solihull on Saturday.

Tyrall Blake, 21, of no fixed address, and Nile Bennett, 22, from Erdington, Birmingham, will appear before the city's magistrates later.

Co-accused Connor Moore, 20, and Regan Watters, 21, appeared on Tuesday.

The pair, from Lichfield and Birmingham, were remanded in custody and will appear at the city's crown court later.

Image caption Jack Donoghue was stabbed near the Popworld nightclub on Poplar Road at about 03:00 GMT

All four defendants are also charged with violent disorder and Mr Blake faces charges of assault with intent to commit robbery and having a knife in public.

Police also arrested a fifth man, aged 23, on suspicion of murder who has been released on bail.

A 39-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation.

