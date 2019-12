Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Belinda Rose was found with fatal stab wounds, in Perry Barr, on 17 August

A man has denied stabbing a 63-year-old woman to death at a house in Birmingham.

Inderjit Ram is accused of murdering Belinda Rose, who was found fatally injured at a property in Pendragon Road, Perry Barr, on August 17.

Ms Rose, from Walsall, was pronounced dead at the scene.

At Birmingham Crown Court, Mr Ram, 52, of Wensleydale Road, Great Barr, was remanded in custody until his trial on February 10.

