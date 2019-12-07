Image copyright Google Image caption Officers said they were called to the scene shortly after 22:30 GMT on Friday

Two men were killed and three people seriously injured when two vehicles crashed in the West Midlands.

A Jeep Cherokee and VW Golf crashed near the Patent Shaft Roundabout on the A41 Black Country New Road, Wednesbury, at about 22:30 GMT on Friday.

"Despite the best efforts of emergency services two men, aged 21 and 37, were pronounced dead at the scene," West Midlands Police said.

The three people who were injured remain in hospital.

The families of the two men who died have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers, the force added.

Sgt Alan Hands, from the serious collision investigation unit, said: "We're currently working to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision and whether any other vehicles were involved.

"I'd ask that anyone who has information or witnessed what happened, in particular any motorists who were in the area and have dash cam footage, to come forward and contact the investigation team."

The road was closed for several hours to allow investigators to examine the scene, but has since re-opened.

Anyone with information was urged to contact West Midlands Police or Crimestoppers anonymously.

