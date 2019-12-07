Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Mohammed Hussain could be staying in Gloucestershire where he has links, police say

Officers have appealed for help in finding a 13-year-old boy who has been missing from his home for three days.

Mohammed Hussain was last seen when he left his home in Ladywood, Birmingham, at about 20:00 GMT on 4 December, West Midlands Police said.

He is described as Asian, 5ft 2in tall, of heavy build, with short black hair. He wears glasses.

Mohammed was wearing an olive green body warmer, jogging bottoms and black Adidas trainers when last seen.

"Although Mohammed is from Birmingham, he has links to the Gloucestershire area and could have been staying there," a police spokesperson said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts was urged to contact the Locate team on the force's website or call 101.

