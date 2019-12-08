Image copyright Reuters Image caption The man and woman were arrested at Dover, police said

A man and woman have been arrested on suspicion of terror offences relating to Syria, said police.

The pair were arrested in Dover on Saturday as part of an "intelligence-led" operation and there was no risk to the public, West Midlands Police said.

The 32-year-old man and woman, 31, were arrested on suspicion of preparing to commit terrorism offences.

The arrests were "not linked in any way to the London Bridge terror attack," said police.

The man was also arrested on suspicion of funding or supporting terrorism.

Inquiries leading to the arrests by West Midlands counter terrorism detectives were under way before the London Bridge attack on 29 November, the force added.

The pair are being questioned at a police station in the West Midlands.

