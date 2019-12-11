Image copyright Google Image caption A 72-year-old man was found with serious head injuries in Stonehouse Road, Sutton Coldfield

A murder inquiry has been launched after a man found with serious head injuries at his home died.

The 72-year-old was discovered at a property on Stonehouse Road, Sutton Coldfield, at 03:45 GMT. He died hours later in hospital.

A 21-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place and the man's next of kin are being identified, police said.

Det Insp Nick Barnes, of West Midlands Police, said: "We are still exploring the circumstances surrounding this tragic death," said from the Force CID team.

"I would appeal for anyone who was in the Stonehouse Road area of Sutton Coldfield or The Sutton Park Hotel pub last night and heard or saw anything suspicious to come and speak to us."

