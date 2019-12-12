Image copyright Andrew Crumpton Image caption The steeple of St John the Baptist Church, Halesowen, in brighter times

A town centre church has been plunged into darkness after the bulbs blew on its landmark steeple.

The sandstone tower of St John the Baptist, Halesowen, has cast its glow over the high street at night for more than 20 years.

Now the congregation is appealing for help to buy new lights, "which are not cheap".

"We are desperately trying to get this done for Christmas," said parishioner Andrew Crumpton.

Image copyright Andrew Crumpton Image caption Now the tower of St John's sits in darkness for the first time in about 20 years

"Any donations would be welcome to help support us. It was very sad to walk back from the pub... and the tower be in darkness," he added.

