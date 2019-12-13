Image copyright Getty Images Image caption West Midlands Police said the arrests are not linked to the London Bridge terror attack

Two people have been arrested in Birmingham on suspicion of terror offences.

A 25-year-old man and a woman, 23, are being held on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism, West Midlands Police said.

The arrests were linked to Islamist-related terrorism but not with the London Bridge terror attack, it added.

Police are searching an address in the city as part of the investigation.

The arrests were pre-planned and intelligence-led, police said, adding its investigation was under way before the 29 November attack.

