Image copyright Sutton Coldfield Fire Image caption Customers were hurt by broken glass as debris was strewn across the supermarket's cafe

Shoppers were injured when a car smashed into the cafe of a busy Tesco supermarket.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital after the Volkswagen was reversed through a window by an elderly driver at the Birmingham store, police said.

Debris was strewn across the cafe and a number of customers suffered cuts.

The injuries of those with lacerations are not serious according to the West Midlands force, but the condition of the hospitalised man is unknown.

Tesco could not confirm how many people were in the cafe in New Oscott, Sutton Coldfield, when the car crashed into it shortly before 11:00 GMT.

A spokeswoman said all Tesco stores were busy on Saturdays before Christmas.

She said "a couple of" people in the cafe were hurt.

Image copyright Sutton Coldfield Fire Image caption A man was taken to hospital following the crash

A police spokesman said: "It's understood the driver, a man in his 80s, reversed into the window.

"Some customers suffered cuts from broken glass but they were not seriously hurt.

"One man aged in his 20s later fell unconscious and has been taken to hospital. His condition is unclear at this stage."

The store, on Princess Alice Retail Park, is open but the cafe is temporarily closed.