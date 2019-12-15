Birmingham & Black Country

Train driver dies in 'serious incident' at Tyseley Depot

  • 15 December 2019

A train driver died in a "serious incident" at a Birmingham depot on Saturday.

The man was injured at about 20:30 GMT at Tyseley Depot, with emergency services attending.

The death will be investigated by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch, a West Midlands Trains spokesman said.

He added that no members of the public were involved and there was no follow-on disruption to passengers.

In a statement, West Midlands Trains said: "There was a serious incident at Tyseley Depot that sadly resulted in a fatality."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites