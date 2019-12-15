A train driver died in a "serious incident" at a Birmingham depot on Saturday.

The man was injured at about 20:30 GMT at Tyseley Depot, with emergency services attending.

The death will be investigated by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch, a West Midlands Trains spokesman said.

He added that no members of the public were involved and there was no follow-on disruption to passengers.

In a statement, West Midlands Trains said: "There was a serious incident at Tyseley Depot that sadly resulted in a fatality."

