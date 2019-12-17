Image copyright Bilston Fire Image caption A man was taken to hospital after suffering serious injuries

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a "gas explosion" at a Dudley flat.

West Midlands Fire Service said Monday night's blaze in the ground-floor property of a two-storey block was severe.

The injured man suffered burns and was out of the flat on Siddons Road, Coseley, when crews arrived.

The fire service said a caller reported a gas explosion and its investigators were working to confirm what happened.

Fire broke out at about 23:45 GMT, with crews spending more than two hours at the site.

Image copyright Bilston Fire Image caption West Midlands Fire Service said investigators were probing the fire's cause

A fire service spokesperson said Dudley Council also attended "to find alternative accommodation for some other residents from the block and to secure the affected property".

The council has been contacted for comment.

Image copyright Bilston Fire Image caption The fire service received a report of a gas explosion

