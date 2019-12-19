A young boy was found on the M6 after police responded to reports of a pedestrian on the motorway.

The Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG) said they found the child, who had allegedly illegally entered the UK, on Wednesday night.

"He was split up from his parents a few days ago, and doesn't know which country they're in," the CMPG said.

The boy was taken to a place of safety while officers awaited the arrival of social services.

In a tweet, the force added: "It's impossible to imagine how scared someone would be, not knowing where they are, not knowing where their parents are, unable to speak the language."