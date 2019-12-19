Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption L-R: Jacob Emanuel, Nathan Emanuel, Nathan Emanuel, Mohammed Luqman

Four men who belonged to rival gang factions have been jailed over violence described as a "mini war" by police.

Nathan Emanuel and his brother Jacob confronted a rival at flats in Birmingham in April and shot him in the face, leaving him disfigured and blind.

Days later, violence erupted again when brothers Mohammed Luqman and Mohammed Osman kidnapped and stabbed another man.

The four men were jailed at Birmingham Crown Court.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Police seized a number of weapons during the investigation

Prosecutors said the attacks were motivated by "escalating tensions" between rival gangs in Birmingham's Balsall Heath area.

"We believe this was a drugs dispute that triggered what was essentially a mini-war," said Det Insp Rich Marsh, from West Midlands Police.

On 30 April, the Emmanuel brothers confronted a rival at a flat on Edgbaston Road, threatening him with a gun.

When he fled, a friend arrived who the brothers shot in the face with the same gun leaving him disfigured, blind and partially deaf.

Nathan Emmanuel, 45, of Grange Road in Small Heath, was found guilty of attempted murder, wounding with intent, and possessing a firearm for which he was jailed for 41 years.

His 36-year-old brother, of Edgbaston Road, admitted the same offences and was jailed for 32 years.

On 2 May, Luqman and Osman kidnapped a man they believed was responsible for injuring Luqman's father and stabbed him in the chest and neck.

Osman, 31, of Edgbaston Road, was found guilty of attempted murder and was jailed for 25 years.

Luqman, 21, of Charles Road, Aston, was jailed for 17 years after being found guilty of kidnap and wounding with intent.

