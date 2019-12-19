Image caption Salim Youssufi is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday

A 25-year-old Italian national has been charged with terrorism offences.

Salim Youssufi has been charged with four counts of possessing information "likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism," police said.

Mr Youssufi, of Coventry Road in Small Heath, Birmingham, was arrested by West Midlands Police on 13 December.

A 23-year-old Italian woman who was arrested at the same time has been released without charge.

She is now being dealt with by immigration, West Midlands Police said.

Mr Youssufi is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday.

