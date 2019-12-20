Train driver killed at Tyseley depot 'passing between two trains'
A train driver died at a rail depot when he passed between two trains that were being joined together, investigators say.
The man had just got off a train taken into Tyseley Depot, in Birmingham, at about 20:00 GMT on 14 December and was hit on an adjacent line.
Rail Accident Investigation Branch said it was looking to the circumstances around the death.
No-one else was involved and there was no follow-on disruption to services.
