Image caption Salim Youssufi appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday

An Italian national has appeared in court charged with possessing copies of an al-Qaida propaganda magazine.

Salim Yousouffi, 25, of Coventry Road in Small Heath, Birmingham, has been living in the UK since September.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court and was remanded in custody.

Prosecutor Kiernan Cunningham said there was evidence that Mr Yousouffi had "an entrenched jihadi, Islamic extremist mindset".

He is next due to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on 17 January.

