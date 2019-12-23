Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Officers tracked Lydia's engagement ring down after watching CCTV

A bride-to-be whose engagement ring was suspected to have been stolen at an airport has been reunited with it.

Lydia and Ryan, whose surnames were not released, missed a holiday to celebrate their engagement after the ring was taken earlier this month, police said.

Lydia had put the ring in a tray as she went through Birmingham Airport security and realised it was missing just before boarding the flight.

Police reviewed CCTV and found the ring was picked up by another passenger.

"A 51-year-old woman was voluntary interviewed about the theft and released as inquiries continue." a spokesperson for West Midlands Police said.

The force said the engaged couple ran back to security after realising the ring was missing but it was not found and they ended up missing their holiday with friends.

"With no ring and having missed their flight, the devastated couple returned to their home in Barnsley," the force said.

However, after examining CCTV, officers tracked down the ring.

PC Chris Brown, from airport police, said: "The team were so happy that we could reunite Lydia with her engagement ring, especially before Christmas.

"From all of us at Birmingham Airport Police, we wish Lydia and Ryan all the best for the future."

