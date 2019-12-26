Man found dead in Yardley caravan on Christmas Day
- 26 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been found dead in a caravan on Christmas Day.
The man, aged in his 50s, was found unresponsive in Rutland Drive, in the Yardley area of Birmingham, at about 09:30 GMT.
West Midlands Police is investigating and his death is being treated as unexplained. His family has been informed.
A woman, 49, arrested in connection with the death has been bailed while inquiries continue.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.