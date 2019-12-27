Bordesley stabbing: Pair in 60s held over attempted murder
A man and woman in their 60s have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was found with stab wounds on an industrial estate.
The 37-year-old is in a critical condition, police in Birmingham said.
He was found on Camp Hill Industrial Estate in Bordesley at 06:30 GMT on Friday, following a disturbance earlier in Priestley Road, Sparkbrook.
A man aged 65 and a woman, 60, are being questioned over what detectives believe is a domestic incident.
