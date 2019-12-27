Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was run over outside the Tesco petrol station on Little Albert Street in Walsall

A man has been charged with the attempted murder of a man who was run over in an alleged road rage attack, police have said.

The 27-year-old victim was injured near Tesco petrol station on Little Albert Street, Walsall, at about 17:30 GMT on 19 December.

He remains in hospital with serious injuries.

Darnell Sturk, 22, of Pommell Close, Walsall, is due to appear at Walsall Magistrates' Court on 21 January.

West Midlands Police is appealing for witnesses to come forward.

