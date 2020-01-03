Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption The bite cut through the skin, despite the police officer having three layers of clothing on

A police officer was bitten so hard on the arm during a New Year's Day attack it marked his skin despite his three layers of clothing, a force has said.

The officer had to have a tetanus shot and antibiotics after being bitten by a woman in Walsall, West Midlands.

He and a colleague, who was also assaulted, intervened when they saw security staff trying to escort the woman from a nearby bar.

Judith Mundle, 36, was jailed for the attack on Thursday.

The officers were in Walsall town centre when they saw Mundle's "aggressive" behaviour in the early hours of 1 January, West Midlands Police said.

Image copyright Sarah Portlock Image caption Judith Mundle has been jailed for 18 weeks after what police said was a "heinous act on one of our colleagues".

The force said she started swearing at the officers and pushed them both chest.

As they tried to handcuff her she "launched forward biting one of them on his arm through three layers of clothing and cutting his skin," police continued.

Mundle, of Croydon Road, Birmingham, pleaded guilty to a charge of assaulting an officer and of assault causing actual bodily harm, and was jailed for 18 weeks at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court.

Police described it as a "heinous act on one of our colleagues, who was trying to ensure the safety of our community as we enter a new year."

