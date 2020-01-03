Image copyright Family handout Image caption Jon Paul Breakwell was fun-loving and larger than life, his family said

A man who died on New Year's Day when his car crashed into a tree has been described in a family tribute as "hugely popular".

The 37-year-old from Walsall, named by police on Friday as Jon Paul Breakwell, died at the scene on Pinfold Lane, Great Barr, shortly after midnight.

His family said they were "devastated".

Police are seeking witnesses or anyone driving near the area at about 00:20 GMT who might have dash-cam footage of Mr Breakwell's silver 3-Series BMW.

Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the silver BMW left the road on Pinfold Lane, Great Barr, on New Year's Day

A family tribute said: "We are all devastated and shocked by this tragic incident.

"Jon Paul was fun-loving, hugely popular and larger than life. He will be sadly missed."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.