Image copyright Google Image caption Ofsted inspectors said only pupils who are likely to gain a strong pass can complete their GCSEs in subjects such as English literature, history and Arabic

An Islamic school has been "unlawfully segregating" boys and girls for all activities except weekly assemblies.

Pupils at Redstone Academy in Balsall Heath, Birmingham are not safe, Ofsted inspectors said, and procedures are disorganised.

"Boys enjoy school more than girls. This is because they are treated favourably and have more privileges," an Ofsted report said.

The school, which has been rated inadequate, has been asked to comment.

The academy, which has 152 pupils and charges up to £2,885 in annual fees, was visited by Ofsted in November.

Of the privileges afforded to boys, such as more sport opportunities and first choice at work experience places, the report said: "Some of the girls told us that they do not like this. They said that this was not fair and feel disadvantaged."

The school, which teaches children from 11 to 16, only permits pupils who are likely to gain a strong pass to complete their GCSEs in subjects including English literature, history and Arabic, which pupils said limits their options for college, inspectors added.

Other criticisms include:

School provides an inadequate quality of education

Pupils do not develop writing skills well enough

Not enough done to prepare pupils for life in modern Britain

Confused understanding from teachers about careers

Not enough done to ensure pupils are safe, with leaders not ensuring appropriate risk assessments are in place and ineffective safeguarding plans

A significant fire risk in the school and pupils with serious allergies not having the care plans or medicine they need

But pupils told inspectors there was very little bullying in the school and the school's rules are clear and, mostly, pupils comply.

The Islamic faith Al-Hijrah school in Birmingham was also found to be unlawfully segregating its students, a Parliamentary committee heard last year.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.