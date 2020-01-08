Image copyright West Midlands Police/Family handout Image caption Artur Strzavkowski died in hospital on 5 January, West Midlands Police said

A cyclist has died in hospital more than two weeks after being hit by a car, police say.

Artur Strzavkowski, 39, from Tipton, was hit by a Nissan Qashqai inside a tunnel in Park Lane East in the town on 18 December.

He died in hospital on 5 January, West Midlands Police said.

In a statement, Mr Strzavkowski's family described him as a "loving husband and father, a wonderful friend who left us far too early".

The driver of the car stopped at the scene and is assisting police with their inquiries.

Sgt Dean Caswell, of the force, said officers are keen to speak to occupants of a car which exited the tunnel just before the collision.

An Asian man who helped Mr Strzavkowski at the scene is also asked to come forward along with anyone who may have dashcam footage of the moments before the collision.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.