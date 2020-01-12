Charity run cut short by broken down support car

Image caption James Wright took on the run for Acorns Children's Hospice

A runner had to cut short a 145-mile (233km) charity challenge after his support car broke down.

James Wright was hoping to complete the journey along the Grand Union Canal from Birmingham to London for Acorns Children's Hospice.

But he had to cut it short when the support car driven by his father broke down 90 mi (144km) into the trip.

Mr Wright posted on Twitter he was "absolutely gutted" but that his "legs outlasted the car".

He said that without support there was "no way" he could complete the run, which he had expected would take about 36 hours.

Mr Wright set off from Birmingham's Gas Street Basin at 08:00 GMT on Saturday and was intending to run non-stop to Little Venice.

Replying to his update on Twitter, Acorns said: "We're gutted for you but you have achieved something amazing and we couldn't be more grateful."

Mr Wright began fundraising for the hospice after it said its Walsall site was under threat of closure due to a lack of funds.

About 200 children with life-limiting conditions were cared for at the centre in 2018.

Mr Wright started the race in honour of a little girl close to his family who has been using the hospice for about eight years, he said.

Last year, he ran 31 marathons in 31 days for the hospice, raising £8,000.

