Birmingham & Black Country

Community order for man who struck Birmingham police officer with car

  • 13 January 2020
Upper Dean Street, Birmingham Image copyright Google
Image caption A police officer was injured on Upper Dean Street in Birmingham on 26 May

A man has been given a community order after a police officer was hit by a car in Birmingham city centre.

Lawrence Connors, 23, admitted dangerous driving, following the collision on Upper Dean Street at 15:30 BST on 26 May last year. The officer suffered "soft tissue damage".

Connors, from Syms Avenue, Bristol, was handed a community order for 12 months at Birmingham Crown Court.

A charge of assaulting an emergency services worker is to lie on file.

Another charge, obstructing a police officer, was formally withdrawn.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites