Fire at African Village restaurant in Perry Barr
Forty firefighters have been battling a "severe" blaze at a restaurant from which a man has been rescued via a first-floor window.
Crews were called to African Village in Perry Barr, Birmingham, shortly before 16:00 GMT.
Within 50 minutes, flames had spread to 80% of the Birchfield Road premises, West Midlands Fire Service said.
Eyewitness footage shows the roof well ablaze, with orange flame lighting up the evening sky.
Station Commander Lee Baker tweeted there had been an "inwards" collapse of part of the roof which was hampering operations, although "good progress was being made".
Additional firefighters were sent to the scene after eyewitness videos were forwarded to the fire service before the first crews arrived, a spokesperson said.
Describing the blaze as severe, the spokesperson added a ladder was used to rescue the man from the window while another person escaped unaided.
Police confirmed on Twitter that Birchfield Road and Wellington Road had been closed, with motorists advised to avoid the area.
The building was formerly the Crown and Cushion pub.
Crews expect to remain at the scene for "hours".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.