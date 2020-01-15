Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Tuesday evening's fire lit up the night sky

A fire at a restaurant which tore through 80% of the site and saw a partial roof collapse is thought by investigators to have started accidentally.

Crews were called to African Village in Perry Barr, Birmingham, shortly before 16:00 GMT on Tuesday.

Forty firefighters attended the blaze on Birchfield Road at its peak.

Crews are set to return to check for hotspots on Wednesday after extinguishing the flames overnight.

West Midlands Fire Service said investigators believed the blaze started accidentally, but inquiries into the cause would continue.

Birchfield Road was closed by emergency services during the operation and reopened in the early hours of Wednesday, but the fire service warned traffic could still be affected.

On Tuesday evening, the fire service said a ladder was used to rescue a man from a first-floor window of the restaurant, while another person escaped unaided.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said its crews were not required to attend as "no persons were injured".

